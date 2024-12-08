Stolen helicopter crashes into Australian hotel, pilot killed

ISTANBUL: A stolen helicopter crashed into a hotel in Australia on Monday, killing the pilot.

The incident occurred at around 2 am local time in far north Queensland, when the helicopter hit the hotel roof, forcing the evacuation of around 400 people, according to Anadolu Agency.

No one was injured as one of the chopper’s blades fell on the walkway and another in the hotel pool.

According to the owners, the helicopter was stolen before the pilot’s “unauthorised flight,” it citing ABC News reported.

The pilot was alone during the flight and has yet to be identified.

Nautilus Aviation, which owns the chopper, has confirmed that its pilots were not involved in the incident. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency