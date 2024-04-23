Suspect in murder of Singaporean architect in Spain portrays himself as financial guru

SINGAPORE: The 43-year-old Singaporean man arrested in Spain over the murder of architect Audrey Fang, had portrayed himself online as a wealthy financial “expert” and successful entrepreneur.

Fang, 39, who was found stabbed to death on April 10 in Abanilla, Murcia, where she was on a solo vacation after arriving in Spain on April 4 from Singapore.

She was due to return on April 12 but became unreachable from April 10 onwards, as reported by The Straits Times.

Spanish media reports indicate a large sum of cash was found in the suspect’s hotel room, along with the man wearing expensive $1,450 (RM5,090) shoes, suggesting potential financial motives behind the alleged murder.

On his now-removed website, the suspect had claimed to advise high-profile clients including CEOs, celebrities and banking regulators, boasted about cashing out profitable cryptocurrency investments and losing 15kg through dramatic weight loss.

However, it was revealed that only one of the six companies the man listed as his “successful business ventures” remains active - an insurance firm he has directed since 2009 with the other five companies being defunct.

While the suspect presented himself online as a successful wealth manager and financial adviser, Spanish authorities state he may not have been employed recently.

Spanish newspaper La Verdad de Murcia reported on April 20, citing close sources, that economic motives may have played a role in Fang’s murder as she had recently made investments, including fund transfers to an unidentified third party.

The suspect remains under custody in Spain as investigations into the murder case continue.