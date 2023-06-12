Taiwan bans exports of 22 key technologies

BEIJING: Taiwan has listed 22 key technologies whose export to foreign countries would harm the island’s interests, Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council said, reported Sputnik.

The list includes defence and space technologies, agricultural, semiconductor and information security technologies, the council said. The key technological developments are identified as those that would “seriously jeopardise national security” if infiltrated by foreign countries or hostile forces abroad.

Taiwan is considered to be the world’s leader in the semiconductor market, and semiconductor production has a major impact on the island’s economic development and industrial competitiveness, the authority added.

The purpose of establishing a list of key national technologies is to facilitate national security and industrial competitiveness, strengthen the protection of trade secrets related to key national technologies, and prevent the illegal outflow of key technologies overseas that could harm the interests of Taiwan and its industry, the council said.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. - Bernama