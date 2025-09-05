THEY waited. They believed. Sixteen years later, Manchester United return to Malaysia — fueled by fan power.
The English football giants will face off against an Asean XI at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 28 in what will be their first-ever post-season tour match.
Organised by ProEvents International, the event aims to honour the unwavering support of the Red Devils’ Southeast Asian fanbase, especially in Malaysia.
“This is more than just a football match, it’s about reconnecting with a fanbase that’s stood by the club through thick and thin,” Julian Kam, CEO of ProEvents told New Straits Times.
Man United last lit up Malaysian turf in 2009 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, drawing sell-out crowds. Their connection with local fans runs deep, dating back to their first visit in 1981.
“There’s a phenomenal legacy here.
“We first brought Manchester United here in 1995, nearly 30 years ago, when we arranged a match against Selangor. Malaysia has always had a special connection with the club,” Julian shared.
“As with the international football calendar, there are many matches during the pre-season, so scheduling a trip to Malaysia wasn’t easy.
“We’ve been working on this project for at least two years to sort out the timing and logistics.”
“You have the Club World Championship, the World Cup next year, it’s always a challenge,” he stated.
“That’s why we originally planned this tour for the post-season rather than the pre-season.
“After discussions with the club and reviewing the calendar, we agreed that a post-season trip would be best.
Traditionally a pre-season stop, Asia now hosts United in a rare post-season tour — a first for the club.
“This is the first time the club are doing a post-season tour, and they are really making the effort to come back,“ he said.
The timing may be ideal. United are enduring a difficult season, hovering in the lower half of the Premier League table. A warm welcome from Southeast Asia could provide a much-needed morale boost.
“The mentality will be more relaxed than in the usual pre-season, where players are under pressure to perform and earn their place in the team.
“Post-season is more laid-back, but it’s still a good opportunity for the manager to observe how players respond to different environments,“ he said.
“It’s not easy for players who haven’t been to Asia before. When they see the crowd and the passion of the fans, their reactions will be interesting. And this comes at a time when United are going through one of their most challenging periods performance-wise.”
In contrast to past visits where United faced the national team or Malaysian Selection, this year’s match will feature an Asean Selection, coached by Vietnam’s Kim Sang Sik. Julian explained that the goal is to turn the event into a celebration of regional football.
“We want to connect with as many fans as possible in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. By inviting an Asean All-Star team, we can engage with more supporters in the region,” he shared.