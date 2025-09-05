THEY waited. They believed. Sixteen years later, Manchester United return to Malaysia — fueled by fan power.

The English football giants will face off against an Asean XI at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 28 in what will be their first-ever post-season tour match.

Organised by ProEvents International, the event aims to honour the unwavering support of the Red Devils’ Southeast Asian fanbase, especially in Malaysia.

“This is more than just a football match, it’s about reconnecting with a fanbase that’s stood by the club through thick and thin,” Julian Kam, CEO of ProEvents told New Straits Times.

Man United last lit up Malaysian turf in 2009 under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, drawing sell-out crowds. Their connection with local fans runs deep, dating back to their first visit in 1981.

“There’s a phenomenal legacy here.

“We first brought Manchester United here in 1995, nearly 30 years ago, when we arranged a match against Selangor. Malaysia has always had a special connection with the club,” Julian shared.

“As with the international football calendar, there are many matches during the pre-season, so scheduling a trip to Malaysia wasn’t easy.

“We’ve been working on this project for at least two years to sort out the timing and logistics.”