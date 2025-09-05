Anwar congratulates Catholics on election of Pope Leo XIV

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his warm congratulations to the Catholic faithful around the world, and especially in Malaysia, on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Noting that this historic occasion marked a new chapter for the global Catholic community, he expressed confidence that it will be a source of renewed purpose and inspiration.

“Malaysia values its ties with the Holy See, and we look forward to continued engagement rooted in mutual respect, dialogue, and our shared commitment to peace and human dignity,“ Anwar said in a Facebook posting today.

Robert Prevost, a 69-year-old cardinal from Chicago, was elected on Thursday as the new pope -- the first American ever to ascend to the papacy.

According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), he has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, marking the first use of the papal name “Leo” since the 19th century.