Tech CEO falls to death during company event in India

The CEO of a tech company died after falling from a 4.57m (15-feet) height during a company event in India, according to reports.

According to Times of India, Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and the firm’s president, Vishwanath Raju Datla, were being lowered onto a stage in an iron cage designed to look like the gondola of a hot-air balloon.

One of the wires snapped, causing both men to fall and land onto the concrete stage in front of the party’s reported 700 guests.

Sanjay died of his injuries at the hospital while Vishwanath suffered multiple injuries and remained in critical condition until late Saturday.

The company has filed a complaint to police, saying there was a lack of safety measures at the venue, and officers are investigating, the outlet reported.

“The company’s heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with Sanjay’s family and all those who knew Sanjay in both professional and personal capacities.

“Sanjay Shah was an extraordinary leader whose presence permeated the working life of every associate and colleague at Vistex. His leadership and presence were truly unique; Sanjay will be sorely missed by all,” announced Vistex in a statement.