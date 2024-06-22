Teenager in France charged with planning attacks during olympics in Paris

MOSCOW: A 19-year-old was accused in France of plotting attacks during the upcoming Summer Olympics and taken into custody, Sputnik quoted the French broadcaster BFMTV report on Saturday, citing a judicial source.

The teenager, who lives in the Ile-de-France region, is charged with a criminal terrorist conspiracy as well as purchasing and possessing weapons for terrorist purposes, the media added.

The law enforcement is suspecting links between the 19-year-old and the minor who was taken into custody on June 13, the news broadcaster said. Both teenagers are suspected of making contact on social media to plan violent actions, in particular, against Jews, the news outlet reported.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to Aug 11, while the Paralympics will run from Aug 28 to Sept 8. - Bernama, Xinhua