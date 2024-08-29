Telegram boss Durov brought in front of French judge for questioning

PARIS: Telegram founder Pavel Durov was brought in front of an investigative judge for questioning following his arrest in France last weekend, German Press Agency (dpa) learned from Paris prosecutors on Wednesday.

Formal proceedings, which could ultimately lead to a criminal trial if investigators believe there is sufficient evidence, could be launched against Durov following the judge’s interrogation.

Police custody for Durov, who is wanted in France and was detained after arriving at Paris’ Le Bourget airport on Saturday upon arrival from Azerbaijan, was reportedly extended on Sunday evening.

His arrest came amid a preliminary inquest into Telegram’s lack of moderation and cooperation with law enforcement regarding drug trafficking, fraud and child-abuse offences on the social media platform, according to local media.

In a statement released following Durov’s arrest, Telegram said the online messaging service was complying with EU laws and had not violated any regulations.

According to prosecutors, French authorities launched preliminary investigations into Durov some time ago, under suspicion that he was complicit in drug trafficking, fraud and several offences relating to child abuse due to a lack of intervention at Telegram and insufficient cooperation with the authorities.

It was initially unclear why Durov, who was born in Russia and holds French citizenship, had travelled to Paris while being wanted in France. Telegram, a popular messaging app, has long faced accusations of not taking a strong enough stance against hate speech and other illegal activities.