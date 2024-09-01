Thai PM: No hidden agenda as 3 ministers step down from party roles

BANGKOK: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (pix) has denied any hidden agenda in the resignation of three ministers as Pheu Thai party-list members of parliament (MPs) but continue on with their duty in the Cabinet.

He said the resignation of the three MPs – Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong – would not affect the government’s undertakings.

“Instead, this (resignation as MPs) would allow them to fully focus on their duty as members of the Cabinet,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said three cabinet ministers of Pheu Thai Party will resign as party-list MPs to focus on their ministerial work.

Their seats would be filled by other Pheu Thai’s party list candidates.

Phumtham explained there was no plan to request other ministers to give up their party-list seats. -Bernama