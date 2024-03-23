Three more journalists killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza

ISTANBUL: Another three Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 136 since Oct 7, 2023, media office in the enclave said.

Anadolu Agency reported a statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Muhammad Al-Rifi, Abdul Rahman Saima, and Mahmoud Imad Iss.

In an earlier statement, the office said “Israel deliberately killed journalists in Gaza in order to silence the voice of Palestinians, to hide the facts, and to prevent information from reaching the regional and international public”.

Israel deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct 7 had killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded around 74,300 others besides causing mass destruction, displacement and shortage of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed most of the territory’s population into internal displacement, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. - Bernama, Anadolu