Three dead, four injured in two-vehicle collision

TANGKAK: Three men were killed and four others injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 45 of Jalan Muar-Segamat here yesterday.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said two victims, identified only as Zamri, 53, and Aris, 56, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third, Lim Yong Chia, 61, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Tangkak Hospital.

He said police were informed about the incident at around 9.55 pm.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a Proton Wira driven by Zamri, travelling from Segamat towards Kluang, went out of control and struck a lamp post in the road divider. The car then veered into the opposite lane and collided with a Toyota Harrier carrying Lim.

“As a result of the crash, three men were killed, while the driver and another passenger of the Toyota Harrier, as well as two passengers from the Proton Wira, sustained injuries and are still receiving treatment at the same hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

Roslan said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the investigating officer, Insp Faszrulhaq Zulkapli, at 012-2306943.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Shahid Abd Razak said a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle and a Toyota Hilux with 10 personnel from the Tangkak fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene.

He said the injured were sent to hospital by Ministry of Health personnel.