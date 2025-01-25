KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized more than 17,000 cartons of untaxed liquor and other assets in raids on two premises in Sibu, Sarawak, with the total value of confiscated items estimated at RM15.15 million.

Two men, aged 32 and 41, were also arrested during the Op Taring Alpha 2 operation conducted last Monday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said two forklifts, three bonded lorries and a car were also seized in the operation.

“The arrests and seizures are believed to have crippled a syndicate involved in the smuggling, distribution and sale of untaxed liquor actively operating around Sibu. The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi also noted that 41 raids have been conducted nationwide so far this year, resulting in 44 arrests for various offences, including smuggling untaxed goods, leakage of controlled and subsidised items, wildlife trafficking and the sale of imitation weapons.

“The total value of seizures during this period is about RM175,937,546,“ he added.