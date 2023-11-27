Three Palestinian students attacked by gunmen in US state of Vermont

NEW YORK: Three Palestinian students were attacked by gunmen in the United States (US) state of Vermont on Saturday.

Police in the city of Burlington said that they received a report of a shooting attack on Saturday evening and found three university students injured at the scene, reported Anadolu Agency.

Local media reported that the students were receiving treatment at Vermont Medical Hospital and that they were not in any life-threatening condition.

The head of the Palestinian Mission in the United Kingdom (UK) stated on X that the three young Palestinian men -- Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali, and Kenan Abdulhamid -- were shot while on their way to a family dinner in Burlington.

“Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured,” he said.

“The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop,” he urged.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil society organisation in the US, announced a reward of US$10,000 for those who will provide information for the arrest of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack.

CAIR has called on state and federal law enforcement agencies in Vermont to investigate a possible bias motive in connection with the shooting.

Police are searching for the perpetrators of the shooting attack.–Bernama-AA