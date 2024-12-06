Three people wounded by gunman in Atlanta

NEW YORK: At least three people were injured Tuesday afternoon by a gunman at a food court in downtown Atlanta, US state of Georgia, police said.

According to Xinhua, the suspect then suffered a gunshot wound by a police officer in responding operation.

All four people, victims and the suspect, at the Peachtree Centre food court were expected to survive, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed the shooting in a news conference.

No fatalities have been reported, but the Peachtree Centre was locked down after the shooting. Several blocks nearby were blocked off with crime scene tape as police officers and firefighters worked on the scene.

Police lifted the lock-down order in about an hour while investigations were still underway.