Travellers to enjoy passport-less immigration clearance at Singapore’s Changi Airport – ICA

SINGAPORE: Travellers to Singapore will progressively enjoy passport-less immigration clearance at Changi Airport starting from August as part of the New Clearance Concept (NCC) initiative to digitalise border clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said under the NCC’s token-less clearance initiative, Singapore residents can clear immigration using facial and iris biometrics at both arrival and departure, while for foreign travellers only at departure.

“We will be conducting live trials for arriving Singapore residents to enjoy token-less clearance at selected automated lanes in Changi Airport Terminal 3 from Aug 5.

“Token-less clearance will be progressively implemented at all terminals in Changi Airport by September 2024 and Marina Bay Cruise Centre by December 2024,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ICA said the token-less clearance, which can help reduce time for immigration clearance by 40 per cent, is only possible at the air and sea checkpoints as airline and ship operators will be able to provide the agency with advance manifests.

Meanwhile, the QR code clearance initiative at the Tuas and Woodlands’ land checkpoints will be extended to motorcyclists and travellers of cargo vehicle drivers by August and bus passengers by December.

Previously the initiative was introduced for car travellers on March 19, followed by bus drivers on April 15. Today, over 70 per cent of car travellers and bus drivers use the QR code for immigration clearance.

The ICA said the initiative will save travellers about 30 per cent time taken to clear immigration.

Travellers must still bring their passports as they will be required overseas and for verification purposes.