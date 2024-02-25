Trump defeats Haley in Republican presidential primary in her home state of South Carolina

HOUSTON (United States): Former US President Donald Trump notched another victory Saturday against Nikki Haley, this time in the former governor’s home state of South Carolina.

Anadolu Agency reported that the Associated Press called the Republican presidential primary race for Trump shortly after polls closed at 7 pm local time.

“This was a little sooner than we anticipated, an even bigger win than we anticipated,“ Trump told reporters after the race was called.

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,“ said the former president. “You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”

Despite her fourth consecutive defeat to her former boss, the former South Carolina governor, and UN ambassador under Trump said she will keep on campaigning. Haley also lost in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

“I’m not going anywhere,” said Haley. “On Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes.”

Haley has indicated that she will head straight to the state of Michigan for its primary Feb 27, then onto the Super Tuesday contest on March 5, when the greatest number of states hold their primary elections and caucuses.

“In the 10 days after South Carolina, another 21 states and territories will vote,“ said Haley. “People have a right to have their voices heard. And they deserve a real choice, not a Soviet-style election where there’s only one candidate, and he gets 99 per cent of the vote.”

Even with the loss, Haley will continue to pick up delegates which is important to winning the presidential nomination. Despite Trump being considered the frontrunner, both candidates are still nowhere near the 1,215 delegate count needed to clinch the party’s nomination.

Delegates will formalise the nomination at the Republican National Convention which starts July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - Bernama, Anadolu