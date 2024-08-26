Trump suggests skipping ABC News debate with Harris over bias

MOSCOW: US presidential contender Donald Trump has cast doubt on whether he will debate Vice President Kamala Harris on “fake news” ABC News channel after watching a “biased” interview of Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, reported Sputnik.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning ... their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? ... Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN?” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump initially agreed to debate President Joe Biden on ABC News on September 10 but raised questions about whether he would participate after Harris replaced Biden atop the Democratic ticket. Trump said that the previous agreements were no longer relevant and accused ABC News of sympathising with the Democrats and spreading fake news.

Harris’ campaign disagreed with Trump’s decision to hold a debate on Fox News on September 4, urging him to honour their agreements.

- Bernama, Sputnik