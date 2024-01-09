Avoid raising issues on social media that could harm racial harmony - Tiong

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged all parties to refrain from creating issues on social media that could lead to misunderstandings and harm racial unity and harmony in the country.

Commenting on the criticism of a viral video promoting Melaka tourism, which was alleged to focus on elements of a single ethnicity, he said it should not be made an issue

Tiong said a check by the ministry found that the video was produced by a television station in China to promote Melaka tourism to the people of the republic, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

“Let’s not create unnecessary issues. As Malaysians, we must learn to preserve harmony and unity, as these are the most important aspects for our country.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has also worked hard (to maintain harmony), so he hopes that we can unite regardless of race or religion,“ he told reporters after welcoming the arrival of about 200 Chinese tourists under Beijing Jingdong Century Trading Co Ltd (JD.COM) to Malaysia here tonight.

Tiong said the group of tourists will explore the country from today until Sept 5.