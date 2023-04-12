Tunisia aims 45% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

DUBAI: Tunisia is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, says the country’s Official Representative in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Mohamed Zmerli.

He said Tunisia was among the early nations to declare its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

However, Zmerli emphasised that meeting this goal is contingent upon receiving financial support and access to technology.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during COP28, Zmerli highlighted that currently, renewable energy accounts for only about 4 per cent in Tunisia.

This places a strain on the state budget and poses environmental challenges. The national aim is to increase the share of renewable energy to 30 per cent by 2030.

Zmerli further underscored the significance of COP28, particularly with the introduction of the first Global Stocktake since the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

This stocktake, he explained, makes the current conference a pivotal moment, offering a comprehensive assessment of global progress, challenges faced, and the necessary measures to implement the agreement.

“We do not have the suitable stocktake mechanisms in the absence of indicators, and therefore we are betting that COP28 can come up with indicators for adaptation to climate change,” said Zmerli.–Bernama-WAM