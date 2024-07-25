Two helicopters collide in midair in Western Australia

SYDNEY: Two helicopters were reported to have collided in midair on Thursday in Western Australia, with injuries unknown at the current stage, reported Xinhua.

According to a statement by the Western Australia Police Force, the incident took place near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin, a small town in the state’s Kimberley region.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 6.20 am local time on Thursday morning (2220 GMT on Wednesday).

“Early indications suggest that two helicopters collided shortly after take-off. It is believed both helicopters were solely occupied by a pilot,“ police said.

Authorities also noted that at this time, details of those on board and the extent of their injuries are unknown.