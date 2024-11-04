Two Philippine Navy pilots dead after helicopter crash

MANILA: Two Philippine Navy pilots died Thursday after a helicopter crash near a public market south of the capital Manila.

The Robinson R22 aircraft was on a training flight when it went down in Cavite city at around 6:00 am (2200 GMT), the Philippine Navy said in a statement.

Two officer pilots on board were taken to hospital but died from their injuries, it said.

The Philippine Navy vowed a “thorough investigation” would be conducted into the cause of the crash.

“No stone will be left unturned as we endeavour to prevent this kind of accident from happening again,“ Philippine Navy spokesman Commander John Percie Alcos said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved loved ones. All necessary support will be extended to them,“ Alcos said.

The crashed helicopter was the only Robinson R22 in the navy's fleet.

It was the latest deadly training accident for the Philippine military.

Two Philippine Air Force pilots were killed in January 2023 when their Marchetti SF260 turboprop plane crashed into a rice field.

In June 2021, the military temporarily grounded its entire Black Hawk fleet after an S-70i helicopter crashed during a night-time training, killing all six on board.