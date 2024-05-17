Two Thai hostages held in Gaza confirmed dead

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Foreign Ministry informed today that two Thai hostages identified as Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Sudthisak Rinthalak have been killed in Gaza.

The Ministry said they have been informed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that, upon consideration of the available evidence, the Committee for Assessing the Conditions of the Hostages of the Israeli Government has concluded that two Thai nationals listed as hostages in Gaza, are dead.

“The Royal Thai Government expresses its profound condolences to their families, who have already been contacted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, while the agencies involved will render all necessary assistance to the families,“ it said in a statement here today.

It also said that the Royal Thai Government reiterates its strong call for the immediate release of all remaining six Thai nationals in Gaza, so they may return home safely, and called for all sides to exercise their utmost efforts in negotiating an urgent solution to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, expressed his condolences to both families, saying the Thai government will continue to do its utmost to secure the release of the remaining hostages.