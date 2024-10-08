Typhoon Maria may make landfall in northern Japan on Monday, bringing heavy rain

TOKYO: A typhoon is projected to make landfall in northern Japan on Monday during the annual Bon summer holidays, possibly bringing downpours equivalent to more than the average monthly rainfall for August in the region, the weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned on Saturday of potential landslides, overflowing rivers, flooding in low-lying areas, and strong winds, Kyodo news agency reported.

Typhoon Maria was located east of the Japanese archipelago in the Pacific on Saturday, moving northward with winds exceeding 90 kilometres per hour.

In the 24 hours to 6 am Monday, the typhoon was forecast to bring up to 300 millimetres of rain to northeastern Japan and an additional 200 mm in the following 24 hours.