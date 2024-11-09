UK begins process of terminating direct flights with Iran

MOSCOW: The United Kingdom has begun the process of terminating direct flights with Iran due to Tehran’s alleged arms supplies to Russia, reported Sputnik, quoting Transport Minister Louise Haigh.

On Tuesday, Germany, the UK and France announced their intention to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran due to Tehran’s alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for Putin’s illegal invasion, which is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran,“ Haigh said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, the UK government will introduce legislation in parliament to tighten trade sanctions against Iran.

“New legislation is also being laid in Parliament later this week to strengthen trade sanctions on Iran, targeting items that are used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weaponry,“ the statement read.

Last week, CNN reported, citing sources, that Iran allegedly transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in military operations in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the CNN report, said that such information does not always correspond to reality. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the accusations.