UN official says Israel turned Gaza into “hell on earth”

NEW YORK: United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that the Israeli bombing of Gaza since October 7 2023 has turned the poor sector under siege into hell on earth.

Griffiths added in a statement on Monday that delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip who are on the brink of famine is almost impossible, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

He noted that civilians and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip have been subjected to excessive damage and that there is politicization of aid amid the spread of hunger and disease.

He pointed out that humanitarian and United Nations workers in Gaza were killed in unreasonable numbers.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs explained that weapons continued to flow into Israel from the United States and other countries despite the horrific impact of the war on civilians in Gaza.