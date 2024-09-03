UN Security Council resolution calls for Ramadan cessation of hostilities in Sudan

NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan.

Resolution 2724 also calls on the warring parties in Sudan to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict through dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution won 14 positive votes among the 15 members of the council. Russia abstained.

The Security Council on Friday also adopted Resolution 2725 to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the Sudan Sanctions Committee for another year, till March 12, 2025.

China and Russia abstained while the remaining 13 members of the council voted in favour. China and Russia said the mandate of the Panel of Experts should not have been extended beyond the expiration date of the sanctions regime on Sept 12, 2024, according to the report. - Bernama, Xinhua