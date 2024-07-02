UNICEF pledges to support Tanzania in ending child stunting

DODOMA: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday pledged to support Tanzania in improving nutrition and subsequently ending child stunting.

Elke Wisch, UNICEF’s country representative in Tanzania, pledged when she held talks with the Deputy Minister for Finance Hamad Hassan Chande, in the capital of Dodoma, reported Xinhua.

Wisch said UNICEF will collaborate with Tanzania in investing towards ending child stunting which refers to a child who is too short for his or her age and is the result of chronic or recurrent malnutrition.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 3 million children aged below five in Tanzania are stunted due to poor nutrition. - Bernama, Xinhua