US CDC concerned about salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

LOS ANGELES: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the public of salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes.

Several varieties of whole and pre-cut cantaloupe products have been recalled including those sold at retail chains, amid an ongoing outbreak of illness that now counts at least 117 cases in 34 US states, according to the CDC.

More than 60 people have been hospitalised, and two deaths have been reported, according to Xinhua.

“CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centres have gotten sick,“ the agency said in an alert.

The CDC urged the public not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if they do not know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.

Adults 65 and older, children under 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get very sick from Salmonella. In this outbreak, 14 sick people resided in long-term care facilities and 7 children attended childcare centres before they got sick, according to the CDC. –Bernama-Xinhua