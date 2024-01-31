US Rep nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: Reports

WASHINGTON: US Representative Claudia Tenney has nominated former president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, hailing his role in the Abraham Accords treaty as a contribution to peace in the Middle East, Sputnik quoted Fox News report on Tuesday.

According to the report, Tenney said Trump played a key role in achieving the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years, challenging the long-held belief that additional agreements were impossible without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The report added that, according to the Nobel Peace Prize, there was recognition for the peace accord between Israel and Egypt in 1978, as well as the Oslo Accords in 1994, but no acknowledgment for Trump’s role.

Under the Trump administration, Israel normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan as part of the Abraham Accords.–Bernama-Sputnik