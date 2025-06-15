KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government remains committed to implementing comprehensive initiatives aimed at preserving and strengthening the cultural heritage of the state’s multi-racial communities, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the ongoing efforts were crucial to ensure the state’s cultural treasures continued to be preserved, appreciated and passed down to future generations amid rapid global changes.

“In an ever-changing world, it is vital to ensure that local culture remains relevant and is understood by both present and future generations. The younger generation are not just inheritors but also guardians of the heritage that will shape the future of this state.

“The preservation of cultural heritage is essential to ensure the continuity of a community’s identity, values and traditions. I therefore hope that ethnic associations in the state will continue to promote their respective cultures, customs and languages so that they are not lost over time,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the Sabah Ethnic Day celebration here tonight.

The event was officiated by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, who was accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin. Also present was Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the State Local Government and Housing Minister.

Hajiji said efforts to preserve cultural heritage would also help attract more tourists to Sabah, in line with the state government’s target of 3.5 million tourist arrivals this year.

“The spirit of goodwill in diversity is the foundation of the people’s strength in this state. Therefore, I urge all Sabahans to continue nurturing the values of tolerance, mutual respect and harmony regardless of ethnic or religious background,” he said.