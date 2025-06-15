A late goal by Dylan Thomas sealed a 2-1 victory for New Zealand over Japan in an exciting Pool B opener at the FIH Men’s Nations Cup 2024-2025 held at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Japan made an early breakthrough when Shinohara Ryosuke netted a field goal in the fifth minute but their lead was short-lived as Sam Hiha equalised for New Zealand just a minute later.

With the match evenly poised, Dylan struck in the 56th minute with a well-taken field goal to give the defending champions a winning start in the tournament.

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Greg Nicol admitted it wasn’t an easy game as the match experienced multiple delays due to weather conditions and his team struggled to create enough chances for a more comfortable win.

“First game. So, you know, it wasn’t so much about the performance today, it was about getting three points. When you you’re at a tournament like this and you start the tournament with three points, you’re in a strong position. So that was the the main aim,” he told reporters afterwards.

When asked about New Zealand’s upcoming clash against hosts Malaysia tomorrow, Nicol said the playing style would likely be similar to against Japan particularly in terms of defensive organisation.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen both these teams play so it’ll be good to watch them and and see what they bring now,” he said.

In Pool A, France edged South Korea in a high-scoring encounter winning 6-5, while South Africa and Wales drew 4-4.

The Nations Cup Hockey tournament continues until Saturday, June 21.