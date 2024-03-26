Venezuela’s Maduro registers for Presidential Elections

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday registered at the National Electoral Council (CNE) as a candidate for the presidential elections on July 28.

“Today I have come to not only register my name, but to register a dream of a nation,“ Maduro, the candidate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said at the CNE’s headquarters, reported Xinhua.

Accompanied by his cabinet and supporters, Maduro invited his followers “to continue dreaming and to continue transforming our reality forward, towards the future”.

Presenting his national plan to the electoral body, the president said that it was drafted following more than 63,000 street assemblies with the grassroots.

He criticised opposition leaders who “have never had a national plan for the country”, saying “what they have are personal ambitions” to hand over the country to the United States. - Bernama, Xinhua