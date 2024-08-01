Vietnam’s rice export soars to record high in 2023

HANOI: Vietnam’s rice exports hit an all-time high, bringing the country US$ 4.78 billion in revenue from 8.3 million tonnes of rice shipment in 2023, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

According to Vietnam’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, the total rice output rose by 1.9 percent to reach 43.5 million tonnes, meeting both domestic and export demand, and due to high demand rice export prices reached an average of US$663 per tonne.

The record reached amid challenges faced rice export last year, including due to geo-political conflicts around the world which disrupted food and input material supply and the El Nino phenomenon.

Vietnamese quality of rice in the global market has also been further affirmed after the ST25 variety once again obtained the “World’s Best Rice” title recently, VNA reported.

Rice exporters said as global supply is still low, demand for Vietnamese rice will surge in 2024, especially from the Philippines and China.–Bernama-VNA