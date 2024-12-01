Wang Yi: Canada should not send wrong signals to ‘Taiwan's separatists’

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (pix) on Friday held a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, and warned her against sending “wrong signals” to Taiwan, undermining the one-China policy, reported Sputnik.

“Canada should properly fulfill its promise to abide by the one-China principle, uphold the political foundation of China-Canada relations, and not send any wrong signals to Taiwan’s separatist forces,“ Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also said that the parties should respect each other and engage in equal dialogue, build trust and resolve doubts in a responsible and constructive manner, and not allow differences to dominate bilateral relations.

“The current difficult situation in China-Canada relations is not what China wanted or created. China is open to maintaining contacts and dialogue with Canada,“ the Chinese diplomat said.

Wang also said that China and Canada have great influence in the Asia-Pacific region and have no historical contradictions, but many shared interests.

In December, the Canadian and Taiwanese governments signed a bilateral investment agreement. The move caused disappointment in China.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan – a territory with its own elected government – maintains that it is an autonomous country, but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. -Bernama