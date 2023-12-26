WHO aid convoy for two hospitals in Gaza looted by starving people

MOSCOW: The World Health Organisation’s humanitarian convoy carrying water and food was seized on its way to two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip Saturday by people desperate for food, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said.

“The levels of hunger and desperation in Gaza are reaching catastrophic levels. Food and water being delivered to two hospitals in north Gaza on Dec 23 were forcibly taken by people, desperate to eat,“ Al-Mandhari was quoted as saying by his office on X Monday, Sputnik reported.

He added that almost 2.2 million people in the Palestinian enclave were “in crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity”.

On Dec 8, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine director in Gaza, Thomas White, said that some UN vehicles were stoned and aid convoys were looted amid the crumbling civil order in the Gaza Strip.–Bernama-Sputnik