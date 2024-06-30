Wildfires erupt in West Türkiye, neighbourhood evacuated

ISTANBUL: Wildfires broke out on Saturday in three locations across Türkiye’s western province of Izmir, prompting evacuations of a number of residential homes.

According to Xinhua quoting the state-run TRT broadcaster, the fires originated in the districts of Menderes, Selcuk, and Cesme. Firefighters are actively combating the blaze under challenging windy conditions, using both aerial and ground interventions.

TRT reported that the whole Camonu neighbourhood and several homes in the forest area of Menderes were evacuated due to their proximity to the flames.

Meanwhile, a fire in a grassy area led to the temporary closure of the highway connecting Izmir to the popular holiday resort of Cesme.

The blazes have also posed a threat to Selcuk, which is renowned for its ancient city of Ephesus, one of Türkiye’s most visited tourist destinations.

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence announced on social media platform X that three Cougar-type helicopters and two CH-47-type helicopters from the armed forces have been deployed to support ongoing firefighting efforts in Izmir. - Bernama, Xinhua