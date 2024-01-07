Perhilitan did not receive any reports of tiger roaming in Tanah Merah

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has not received any reports about a tiger roaming around a plant in Tanah Merah.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohammad Hafid Rohani said they have not received any reports about a wild tiger roaming around the area as claimed in photos that went viral yesterday.

“We have not received any reports about the incident, if it’s untrue please don’t share as it can cause public concern, especially for those staying in the area.

“Spreading incorrect information can cause fear as the area is near the town,” he said when contacted here today.

Photos of a tiger purportedly roaming by the roadside of a water treatment plant in Tanah Merah went viral on Facebook yesterday.