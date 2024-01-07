Olympic Games: OCM picks Bertrand, Nur Shazrin as flag-bearers in Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: National diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises and sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif have been bestowed the honour as Malaysia’s flag-bearers at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, from July 26 to August 11, 2024

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president, Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria in a statement today said the two athletes represent the make-up of the Malaysian contingent comprising debutants and seasoned campaigners.

“After studying the shortlisted athletes and having considered various factors, including the competition schedules, the Executive Board selected Bertrand and Nur Shazrin to carry the Jalur Gemilang during the parade of athletes.

“While Bertrand is picked by virtue of being a debutant, Nur Shazrin is an experienced athlete who will be making her third appearance. In celebrating the future, we embrace the present,” he said.

Bertrand is the fourth Sarawakian to be given the honour after Kuda Ditta (athletics) in Rome 1960, Bryan Nickson Lomas (diving) in Athens 2004 and Datuk Pandelela Rinong (diving) in London 2012.

The 19-year-old Bertrand, became the first national athlete to qualify on merit to Paris 2024, last July.

Bertrand previously won a bronze medal in the men’s synchronised 10 metre (m) platform at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 held in 2023.

Meanwhile, Johor-born sailor Nur Shazrin is looking forward to her third appearance after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Nur Shazrin who won the gold medal in the dinghy category at 2022 Asian Games, is the first sailor to be handed the honour of carrying the flag during the opening ceremony.

The 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is scheduled to be held on the Seine River with boats carrying the athletes for each national delegation. The parade will come to the end of its 6-kilometre route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of Olympic protocol and final shows will take place.

As of today, the Malaysian contingent will comprise 25 athletes from eight sports including archery, badminton, diving, road cycling, track cycling, golf, sailing, shooting, swimming and weightlifting.