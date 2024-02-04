World Autism Awareness Day is a moment to celebrate autistic people’s contributions: UN Chief

NEW YORK: The world has to recognise and celebrate the important contributions of autistic people in every country and community, said United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (pix).

In his message on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, which is commemorated on April 2, Guterres pointed out that autistic people continue to confront barriers to their fundamental rights to education, employment and social inclusion, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

He said the barriers to fundamental rights faced by autistic people are called for by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As a matter of fundamental rights, he urged, governments must invest in stronger community support systems, inclusive education and training programmes, and accessible and technology-based solutions to enable persons with autism to enjoy the same rights as others.

Scaling-up support and investment in countries and communities requires working hand-in-hand with persons with autism and their allies, the Secretary-General stressed.

“Today and every day, let us unite to realise their rights, and ensure an inclusive and accessible world for all,“ the UN chief concluded. -Bernama