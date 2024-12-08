X faces complaints in nine EU countries for using unauthorised data for AI

BRUSSELS: The social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, on Monday was the target of complaints in nine European Union (EU) countries over the artificial intelligence company xAI allegedly collecting personal data without users’ consent, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

A Vienna-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Noyb (None Of Your Business), which studies the field of data security, announced that they have filed complaints about the xAI programme in Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland due to violations of the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

It reported Noyb said X has started to illegally use the personal data of more than 60 million users in Europe to develop artificial intelligence technologies such as Grok, a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, without their consent and prior notification.

Noting that the Irish Data Protection Commission initiated legal proceedings against X last week to stop the illegal processing of data, it said Noyb filed official complaints against X in nine countries because Ireland was inadequate in fully implementing the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Both X and xAI are owned by United States (US) business mogul Elon Musk. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency