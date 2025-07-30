13MP to boost high-value economic sectors and banking growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd expects the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to strengthen national efforts in developing high-value economic sectors, creating a supportive environment for banking sector expansion.

Group chief executive officer Kellee Kam stated that the 13MP would likely build on recent progress, particularly in energy transition, infrastructure, and high-technology industries.

“We do expect to see the 13MP continue the progress that we have been seeing over the last few years, and really, I think part of it will be the culmination of some of the government’s initiatives in growing Malaysia into a higher-value destination,“ he said.

Kam expressed hope for further advancements in the Energy Transition Plan, electronic and high-tech sectors, as well as sustained infrastructure investments benefiting the rakyat.

He shared these remarks after the bank’s annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting.

From a banking perspective, Kam believes the 13MP will foster a conducive environment for business growth. Despite macroeconomic challenges, he remains hopeful that the plan will support long-term business and credit expansion.

Alliance Bank continues to focus on mid-market commercial and consumer segments while aligning with national economic priorities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to table the five-year economic blueprint in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow. - Bernama