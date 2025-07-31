Sabah forms Law Reform Advisory Council for legal modernisation

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has formed the Sabah Law Reform Advisory Council (SLRAC) to strengthen governance and drive legal reforms in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the council will modernise Sabah’s legal framework to better serve its people.

“The state government welcomes SLRAC’s recommendations, which will lay the foundation for impactful legal reforms,” Hajiji said in a statement.

He presented appointment letters to SLRAC chairman Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah, former Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak, and its members at Menara Kinabalu.

The council includes Datuk Daniel Tan Jwee Peng, Dr David Fung Yin Kee, Datuk John Sikayun, Datuk Roger Chin Ken Fong, Shakinur Ain Karama, and secretary Janice Junie Lim.

Hajiji added that SLRAC aligns with his vision for a progressive Sabah, ensuring legal advancements complement socio-economic growth while preserving state heritage.

“SLRAC will review existing laws and propose reforms for clarity, efficiency, and fairness, respecting Sabah’s unique customs,” he said. - Bernama