A newlywed man’s anonymous complaint about shouldering all household expenses has gone viral — triggering a firestorm of opinions on X (formerly Twitter) over marital expectations and financial expectations.

In a post shared by user @meinmokhtar, the man questioned whether it was normal for one partner — in this case, himself — to shoulder all financial responsibilities.

“Hi bro, I just got married. Is it normal for all the financial commitments to fall on me?

“My wife doesn’t help at all. I understand my responsibilities and providing nafkah (maintenance), but what about other things like Coway, Cuckoo bills, electricity — can’t she help even a little?”

He then admitted that his single life was better.

“Marriage like this is painful. Being single was better.”



The post has since garnered over 61,000 views, with netizens quick to weigh in — some offering advice, others not holding back their judgment.

@bailikan advised the man to reassess his spending: “You’re the head of the house — decide what’s necessary. Cancel Cuckoo, buy mineral water. Pay for what’s essential and limit the rest.”

@not_fiz echoed the sentiment: “Cut out anything that feels like a burden. If your wife insists on keeping it, ask her to pay.”

@noneednamehere: “You’re a husband, but acting foolish. Talk to your wife — why are you ranting here on X? If you can’t afford it, why were you so eager to get married? Whatever it is, it’s still 100% your responsibility. If you want her to help, talk about it properly — don’t go gossiping online.”

Some users shared personal experiences to highlight the importance of planning and communication before marriage.

@Finie_Asif wrote: “If you can afford everything, just pay. If not, and you have no savings, then sit down and talk to your wife. Didn’t you both discuss this before marriage? My husband started with a salary of RM2.8k and paid for everything. We even lived with his mum for 1.5 years to save up for a house.”