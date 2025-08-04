KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Credit Service (M) Berhad today reported a 14.6% growth in revenue to RM575.04 million in the fourth quarter ended Feb 28, 2025 (Q4FYE25) compared to RM501.57 million of the preceding year corresponding to quarter ended Feb 29, 2024 (Q4FYE24).

The Group’s transaction and financing volume surged by 16.7%, reaching RM2.16 billion in Q4FYE25, compared to RM1.85 billion in Q4FYE24. Correspondingly, the Group’s gross financing receivables rose by RM1.89 billion, reaching RM14.12 billion in Q4FYE25, marking a 15.4% growth from RM12.23 billion in Q4FYE24.

This expansion was driven by the Group’s strategic focus on penetrating the M40 segment, strengthening its asset quality through refined product offerings of Vehicle Financing, collaborative campaigns with Aeon Group and ongoing efforts to promote digital onboarding.

Both Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) grew to RM179.70 million and

RM131.00 million respectively. The strong performance was underpinned by robust revenue growth driven by Personal Financing and Vehicle Financing with solid receivable growth across key products.

However, this was partially offset by higher impairment losses on financing receivables that reflected an increase of RM71.30 million mainly contributed by higher receivables, along with increased other operating expenses in line with higher sales and revenue generated costs.

The Board has recommended a final single-tier dividend of 14.50 sen per share, scheduled for payment on July 24, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, with the date to be announced later. The total dividend payable for FYE25 amounting to RM146.80 million with a payout ratio of 39.6%.

For the financial year ended Feb 28, 2025 (FYE25), the Group reported a 15.1% growth in revenue to RM2.20 billion compared to RM1.91 billion recorded in the preceding year (FYE24).

The growth was driven by 15.3% increase in transaction and financing volume, which reached RM8.41 billion year-on-year (YoY).

PBT and PAT stood at RM513.51 million and RM370.61 million respectively, after accounting for a RM68.33 million share of losses from Aeon Bank, an associate company. This translated to earnings per share (EPS) of 72.58 sen and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.6%.

The Group’s Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio recorded a marginal increase to 2.64% in FYE25, compared to 2.57% in FYE24.

In response to prevailing geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and ongoing volatility in global financial markets, the Group maintains a cautious yet strategic approach to business. It remains committed to prudent growth, prioritising high-quality assets while actively managing credit risks within its financing portfolios.

As the Group enters the new financial year, it remains focused on long-term sustainability, staying true to its purpose of “Bringing Finance Closer to Everyone.” To realise this vision, the Aeon Living Zone initiative has been set in motion. A dedicated project team has been formed, targeting a market rollout in the first half of FYE2026. This initiative will introduce a tiered membership programme with enhanced privileges, designed to expand customer reach while strengthening loyalty.

Aeon Bank has introduced a range of new products set for release in the coming financial year, including the recent introduction of Shariah-Compliant Personal Financing of up to RM10,000.

Complementing this initiative, Aeon Bank has also launched “Neko Missions,” an innovative gamification-based stamp programme designed to deepen customer engagement.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Group expects to be able to maintain its business

momentum by implementing the appropriate measures for the financial year ended , Feb 28, 2026.