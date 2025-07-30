Affin Group names RM1m grand prize winner in flexible savings plan campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Affin group has announced the quarter three winners of its flexible savings plan (FSP) millionaire campaign, with the grand prize of RM1 million going to one lucky participant.

The prize presentation ceremony was held at Menara Affin @ TRX and marked the conclusion of the campaign, which ran from Aug 8 2024 to April 30 2025 and attracted nearly 117 million entries nationwide.

The campaign also awarded cash prizes of RM108,888, RM58,888 and RM28,888 for first, second and third places respectively, alongside other tiered rewards.

Affin bank executive director of group community banking, Encik Mohammad Fairuz Mohd Radi, said the campaign reflects the bank’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and providing meaningful experiences for customers.

“As we mark our 50th anniversary this October, we aim to go beyond traditional banking by creating value, celebrating our customers and upholding our promise of Unrivalled Customer Service,” he said.

The group will continue its celebrations with the upcoming Affin Jubilee Campaign: “50 Years, 50 Prizes”, which also offers a RM1 million grand prize.