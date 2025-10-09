AHB: Total income distribution of 5 sen per unit for FY2025

PETALING JAYA: Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB), together with its fund manager, PHB Asset Management Bhd (PHBAM), reported a final income distribution of 2.1 sen per unit for Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) for the six-month period ended Sept 30, 2025.

In addition, as the fund’s sponsor, PHB has declared a bonus distribution of 0.4 sen per unit, bringing the total income distribution for the period to 2.5 sen per unit.

The bonus distribution will be applied to the first one million units held by each unitholder.

Including the interim income distribution of 2.5 sen per unit declared in April 2025, AHB’s total income distribution for the financial year 2025 (FY2025) amounts to 5 sen per unit.

In this final round, RM118.7 million will be distributed, bringing the total annual payout to RM235 million, benefitting over 82,000 unitholders. As the income distribution is net of tax and zakat, unitholders will receive the full amount without the need for further deductions or obligations.

PHB group managing director/CEO Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit said, “As AHB’s sponsor, PHB’s focus is to maintain a strong, well-balanced real estate portfolio that delivers sustainable returns while managing risk in line with our strategic asset allocation. Over the next three to five years, we plan to grow our presence in high-growth sectors and markets such as Kedah, Johor, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak through a disciplined portfolio management approach.

“Our strategy emphasises acquiring high-quality, well-located assets and enhancing existing properties with upgrades and environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements to keep them relevant and competitive. This approach has enabled AHB to consistently deliver attractive returns to unitholders, outperforming its benchmark,” he added.

PHBAM CEO Zulkifli Ishak said they are focused on enhancing the unitholder experience and expanding access to AHB.

In June, they introduced the MyAHB Portal, released 300 million AHB units, and appointed Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd as a new distribution partner.

“These initiatives have significantly widened accessibility and positioned us to achieve a 15 percent increase in new unitholders by year-end,” said Zulkifli.

The income distribution will be paid in cash or in AHB units (for unitholders below 10,000 units only) and will be credited directly to the unitholders’ registered bank accounts or AHB accounts on Oct 14.