AirAsia, Airbus collaborate to accelerate aviation sustainability in Asean

BALI: AirAsia today announced a long-term partnership with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus to advance research into aviation sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the Asean region.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between their sustainability divisions, AirAsia and Airbus will collaborate in exploring decentralised production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using alternative feedstock and technologies in Southeast Asia. The research-based partnership is designed to identify opportunities to support the commercial development of promising SAF projects and expand supply in the region.

The MoU also outlines joint efforts to explore advanced measures for improving air traffic management (ATM) to reduce CO2 emissions, leveraging AirAsia’s fuel efficiency programme and Airbus’s expertise in aeronautics, space and related services.

“AirAsia will be a key partner for Airbus in Asean to test the feasibility of SAF output developed using alternative feedstock and technologies, as well as ATM initiatives supported by Airbus’ innovation teams,“ Capital A Bhd chief sustainability officer Yap Mun Ching said in a statement released here.

Aside from improvements in efficiency and the adoption of SAF, she said, a key pathway for AirAsia to achieve net zero by 2050 is upgrading the airline’s fleet to the most fuel-efficient models.

In June, AirAsia took delivery of its first brand-new A321neo aircraft since the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline will receive five more aircraft in the fourth quarter of the year for entry into service in Malaysia and Thailand.

All Airbus aircraft deliveries to AirAsia starting in 2024 will be fulfilled using a fuel blend containing 5% SAF.

AirAsia currently holds an order for 361 units of the A321 model to meet the airline group’s fleet growth and replacement needs.

“By 2035, aircraft upgrades are expected to account for up to 10% of the reduction in AirAsia’s CO2 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline. Operational efficiencies and SAF are expected to contribute another 15% reduction as the airline group charts its pathway towards net zero by 2050,” Yap said. – Bernama