AirAsia rewards, B Infinite partnership enhances benefits for members

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia rewards, the loyalty programme of Capital A, has formed a partnership with B Infinite, Malaysia’s premier lifestyle rewards programme.

AirAsia members can now link their B Infinite account to their AirAsia account through AirAsia Xchange on the AirAsia MOVE app to instantly convert B Points to AirAsia points and vice versa at the following rates -3,000 B Points for 1,000 AirAsia points and 3,000 AirAsia points for 1,000 B Points

This strategic partnership enables members of both programmes to enjoy greater flexibility by using their AirAsia points to pay for flights, hotel stays, duty-free shopping and more, while also benefiting from B Infinite’s extensive network of merchants across multiple industries. This collaboration adds significant value to both programmes, giving customers more freedom to maximise their points and enjoy a wider range of rewards, both in travel and lifestyle.

AirAsia rewards head Nicole Tan said this new partnership with B Infinite represents a significant milestone for AirAsia Rewards, offering their members greater flexibility in utilising their AirAsia points and access to a diverse range of rewards from Berjaya Corporation Bhd’s network of merchant partners and brands.

“It reflects our continued commitment to enriching our members’ experiences, strengthening ties with local brands, and broadening the utility of our AirAsia points. Ultimately, this partnership enhances the value we offer our loyal customers and brings us closer to our vision of establishing AirAsia points as a universal digital loyalty currency,” she added.

B Infinite business head Kevin Wong said, “We are delighted to partner with AirAsia rewards to provide our members instant access to AirAsia’s broad range of travel and lifestyle benefits. Through this collaboration, B Infinite members can now earn and redeem BPoints – whether they’re shopping for daily essentials or planning their next getaway. We look forward to making every day experiences more rewarding for everyone.”