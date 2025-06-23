AirAsia X expands Central Asia reach with new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

SEPANG: AirAsia X (AAX) announced today a new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, commencing on Oct 15 with a frequency of three times a week.

Following AAX’s entry into the region with Almaty, Kazakhstan in early 2024, with a consistently strong load factor and increased flight frequencies, the Tashkent route is aimed at further facilitating air travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, fostering stronger trade, tourism and business ties between the regions.

This connectivity will enable more travellers in Asean as well as Australia, to explore Uzbekistan affordability with AirAsia’s Fly-Thru options, spanning over 130 destinations worldwide.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “The launch of our Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent route is a strategic milestone in AAX’s continued growth across Asia and beyond. Central Asia presents immense potential, with Uzbekistan’s economy growing steadily and a rising middle class eager to explore new destinations.

“We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand for Central Asia following our successful Almaty route, and our vision is to create a comprehensive network that supports regional development and connects people to new places whilst creating unforgettable travel experiences along the way.”

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan ambassador to Malaysia Karomidin Gadoev commented: “The commencement of direct flights by AAX between these two major cities is a landmark development for Uzbekistan-Malaysia relations. With Uzbekistan’s tourism sector expanding rapidly and Malaysia’s strong position as a tourism and business hub in Southeast Asia, this route will significantly enhance connectivity, foster tourism exchanges, and open new avenues for investment. We are excited to welcome AAX to this promising market and look forward to a fruitful venture.”

To mark AAX’s commencement of the Tashkent service, travellers will get a promotional introductory fare from RM99 all-in one-way economy seats starting fromtoday until June 29 for the travel period between Oct 15, 2025 and Sept 14, 2026. This special fare is subject to availability, with subsequent fares starting from RM899.