Airbus highlights deepening defence partnership with Malaysia at Lima 2025

LANGKAWI: Airbus Defence and Space has reinforced its long-standing commitment to Malaysia at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima 2025), highlighting deepening defence cooperation and its role as Malaysia’s top international aerospace partner.

Malaysia remains Airbus’ third-largest market in Asia-Pacific, after China and India. For Airbus Defence and Space, a cornerstone of this partnership is the A400M programme, where Malaysia has played a pioneering role as the first export customer in the world.

Airbus Defence and Space Asia-Pacific head Zakir Hamid said: “This year marks 10 years of A400M operations with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), a milestone that reflects the aircraft’s reliability and versatility. With over 13,000 flight hours, the RMAF is currently the most active A400M operator globally.”

Malaysia’s fleet of four A400Ms has supported missions ranging from military deployments and peacekeeping to humanitarian relief during events such as the 2018 Palu earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aircraft can carry up to 37 tonnes over 2,400 nautical miles, operate from unpaved runways, perform aerial refuelling, and is undergoing capability upgrades to meet future mission needs.

Zakir confirmed that Indonesia is on track to receive its first A400M in fourth quarter 2025, with the aircraft already painted and progressing through fuel and ground tests. The second is in structural assembly. These aircraft will bolster Indonesia’s strategic airlift and disaster response capabilities.

He said: “With rising demand for versatile air mobility solutions in Asia-Pacific, the A400M is gaining traction across the region. We’re in discussions with several governments and are confident the aircraft’s footprint will continue to grow.”

Airbus is exploring options to expand the RMAF’s A400M fleet, in line with its growing operational tempo and integration of advanced fighter aircraft.

At Lima 2025, Airbus announced a new milestone with the RMAF – an expanded in-service support contract for the air force’s A400M fleet, which includes increased spare parts provisioning, enhanced services and future upgrades to ensure continued operational readiness.

In parallel, Airbus is keen to offer the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) as a solution to enhance the RMAFs operational efficiency. Already in service in the Asia-Pacific region in Australia, Singapore and South Korea, the A330 MRTT combines strategic airlift capability with advanced aerial refuelling, significantly extending the range of fighter aircraft and strengthening national defence readiness.

Airbus is also exploring the introduction of the C295 Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) to enhance Malaysia’s border protection. In service across Southeast Asia, the C295 MSA offers advanced mission systems, search and rescue capabilities and long-endurance patrols.

Zakir said: “As regional partners assess future airlift, refuelling, and surveillance capabilities, Airbus is ready to deliver advanced, mission-ready solutions. We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Malaysia and support defence and security operations across Asia-Pacific.”